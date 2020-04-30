FRIENDS Trivia #9: Did You Know? I’ll Be There For You Was Listed Under 50 WORST Songs!

#FRIENDS Trivia: Amidst lockdown, all we’re left with is us and our 6 virtual FRIENDS, who come to our rescue even when we’re alone. With the reunion episode ft. Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and Lisa Kudrow being on cards, there couldn’t be any better time to reminisce the old memories. Our today’s trivia is about the theme song, I’ll be there for you.

Most of us know that the song was first recorded by the American duo, The Rembrandts, but received fame only as it became the theme song for FRIENDS. I’ll Be There For You was co-written by show’s producers Marta Kauffman and David Crane. As expected, the song soon after its release turned out to be a massive chartbuster at multiple places. But did you know it was also once listed under the worst 50 songs?

Yes, you read that right! While the FRIENDS’ theme song charted the Billboard Hot 100 Airplay for eight long weeks, and turned out number 1 in Canada, topping charts for 5 successive weeks; it was recognised under Worst 50 songs back in 2009. The list was shared by an American Music magazine, which termed it as one of the “50 Worst songs ever.” Can you even believe it? We wonder what the publication was thinking!

Meanwhile, not just Canada or Us, the song was a massive hit even in the UK as it turned out to be number 3 on their charts along with Irish Single Charts where it garnered the same position. Well, nobody told them it was gonna be this way! (If you notice what we did there)

The FRIENDS cast recently confirmed a reunion episode, asking fans to donate for causes owing to lockdown, and they may get a chance to be a part of the live reunion event.

