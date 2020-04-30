Not Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt Enjoying A SECRET Sleepover With THIS Actress Amid Lockdown?

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston’s reconciliation has taken the entire internet world by storm. It all started with their reunion at SAG Awards, and there’s no end ever since. Recently, reports were rife that the Once Upon A Time In Hollywood actor is quarantining with his rumoured ladylove amid lockdown, but the recent developments have a whole new tale to tell.

As per recent reports flowing in, not Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt has actually been spending quality time with Alia Shawkat. A few days ago, Shawkat’s pictures riding a bicycle outside the actor’s house surfaced but were later termed as general meetups to discuss arts! Now, it is being said that the duo had a secret sleepover amid lockdown and both have been inseparable.

A source close to In Touch reveals that the day when Alia Shawkat was spotted outside Brad’s house, she actually never went back, but decided to spend the night with him. “Brad and Alia have been practically inseparable in recent weeks – they’re more serious than anyone realises,” reveals a source close to the development.

The report further states that Mr. & Mrs. Smith actor owing to his history with Jennifer Aniston isn’t sure about taking things ahead. “There’s a lot of history between them, but that also comes with a lot of baggage. He’s not sure they can go the distance and he can’t help but feel torn. He’s got a big decision to make about his future,” the insider claimed,” adds the source.

“That’s not it! Jennifer Aniston reportedly knows all about her lover spending time with Alia Shawkat, and is giving him space to decide what he wants. Of course, she’s aware that he’s been spending time with Alia. She may be the perfect girl next door but those close to Brad know edgy, cool girls like Alia and Angelina are more his type. She’s steeling herself because she doesn’t want to lose him again, but she knows from experience that she easily could,” the source said.

