Meghan Markle Hires Late Princess Diana’s Lawyer David Sherborne To Fight The Case Against A Tabloid For Manipulating Her Personal Letter

In the recent turn of events, Meghan Markle has reportedly hired her late mother-in-law Princess Diana’s lawyer David Sherborne. She hired David to represent her in the tabloid case that made headlines recently. Below is all you need to know about same

Meghan Markle decided to sue Mail and its publisher Associated Newspapers for breach of data protection and infringement of copyright. If reports are to go by, the mail published a letter that Meghan wrote to her estranged father before her royal wedding to Prince Harry back in 2018. The hearing is due this Sunday and on behalf of Meghan, David Sherborne will be arguing with the tabloid.

Meanwhile it was said that Meghan Markle is not just upset with the tabloid for publishing the letter but also for picking up portions by their convenience, and manipulating the readers by misguiding them about the same. Following the same a month ago, the former Duke and Duchess of Sussex has announced that they won’t ever collaborate with four British tabloid. Namely The Daily Mail, The Sun, The Express and The Mirror.

However, Markle in an official statement had cleared that they would continue to be cordial with all other media houses across the globe but the four banned. Talking about the same Katie Nicholl, Royal expert, told ET, “While the world is engaged in a fight against COVID-19, Meghan and Harry are engaged in a fight against the British press.”

Recently, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made to the headlines globally for stepping down from the royal duties and taking up the civilian life. Laster there were also reports about the new beautiful castle the two bought.

