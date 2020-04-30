Riverdale's Cole Sprouse On Break-Up Rumours With Lili Reinhart: "When I First Stepped Into A Public Relationship..."

From the past few days, there have been rumours that Cole Sprouse cheating on his Riverdale co-star and girlfriend, Lili Reinhart. The reports mentioned that the actor cheated on Lili with an 18-year-old model Kaia Geber.

Fans were so furious with the news that they started bashing the actor online. Cole Sprouse received death threats and was thoroughly bashed on social media. A few days ago, Now, the Riverdale actor himself has reacted to the entire matter.

As reported by Comicbook, Cole Sprouse stated, “I tolerate a lot of rumours and slander from people online claiming to be my fans. Fans who feel entitled to my privacy precisely because I never indulge them. But attacking my friends, baseless accusations, leaking my address and sending death threats are all qualities of insanity and fanaticism.”

Cole Sprouse said that these rumour-mongering clowns can eat his delectable plump a**. The Riverdale actor shared, “When I first stepped into a public relationship this was one of the foreseeable consequences. And while I truly never intended to indulge any part of my private life to the ravenous horde, it’s clear my restraint in updating them has allowed them to push their own agenda onto my habits and lifestyle.”

A few days ago, Lili Reinhart had lost her cool and shared a tweet in which she mentioned that people discussing her personal life will be punished. However, neither her not Cole Sprouse cleared if the breakup rumours are true or not.

The duo fell in love on the sets of Riverdale. Lili and Cole are together since 2016 and fans love to see them together!

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!