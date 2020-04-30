Loki Series Was Never A Part Of Marvel’s Plan, Avengers: Endgame Writer Reveals

In Avengers: Endgame, Tom Hiddleston’s character Loki escapes with the tesseract during the time heist. It all happens when Iron Man, Ant-Man and Captain America go back to New York in 2012 to get their hands on the shiny blue cube. But nothing happens as per plans.

Thanks to Hulk from 2012 who gets angry as he has to take the stairs, he ends up pushing everyone. Thus, the suitcase that contains the tesseract goes near Loki. Tom Hiddleston’s character’s obsession with it is known to all. So without wasting any time, in the presence of everyone, he disappears with it.

Last year, MCU announced that they will have a Disney+ series based on Loki. It will be based on the one who escaped in 2012. So fans will finally get an answer to what happens to Tom’s character. However, all this was never a part of the plan. The Avengers: Endgame makers made Thor’s brother escape not for the series but just for fun.

It was due to this attempt to ‘spice up’ time hiest, MCU got an idea of coming up with Loki series. Just like Avengers: Endgame, surprises were there even in MCU’s timeline! Film’s writer Stephen Mcfeely confirmed the same in a tweet – “No! We just thought it was a juicy way to upset the heist. #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty -SM”.

Check it out below:

No! We just thought it was a juicy way to upset the heist. #AvengersAssemble #QuarantineWatchParty -SM https://t.co/VvvQ286H1O — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) April 28, 2020

Well, fans are happy that a series on Tom Hiddleston’s character is coming up. Thanos might be the most powerful villain in Marvel but Loki is fans’ most favourite one. It’s because of him all the Avengers came together for the first time.

Are you excited to watch Loki? Let us know in the comments below.

