Gabriel Macht, our very own Harvey Specter from Suits has posted a moment he spent with Irrfan Khan back during the shoot of The Namesake. Fans and every true-blue moviegoer are moving on from the loss industry has had in losing Irrfan.

Gabriel Macht is pretty active on Twitter as he usually put forward his thoughts in a satirical way. In his tweet, he just can’t stop praising Irrfan for the human he was.

His tweet read, “I met Irrfan Khan when he worked with @JacindaBarrett on The Namesake. One of the most pleasant, down to earth, and gentle beings in the few times I had with him. What a beautiful actor as well. Blessings to him and his family. #RIPIrrfanKhan.”

Check out the tweet here:

https://twitter.com/GabrielMacht/status/1255520221227556864?s=19

This shows how well and for an actor who started with theatre and Doordarshan ended by impressing such talented people across the globe. We still remember how Julia Roberts once met Irrfan Khan by Oscars’ set in 2009. Irrfan was present there to celebrate the success of his film Slumdog Millionaire.

Irrfan Khan was rushed to the hospital yesterday and reports already started flowing how he needed immediate medical attention. This morning at 11:11 AM, Irrfan passed away battling the complications of a colon infection. Soon after the news was broke by Piku director, Shoojit Sircar on Twitter, the entire industry entered the mourning state.

Check out what the statement of Irrfan’s spokesperson on his last rites:

“Irrfan was buried at the Versova kabrastan in Mumbai at 3 pm this afternoon soon after the news of his passing away was announced. In presence were his family, close relatives and friends. Everyone paid their final respects and mourned the loss of his passing away. We pray for his peace and we hope he’s in a better place today. He was strong in his fight, and we all have to be strong too in this loss.”

