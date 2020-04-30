While the entire world, including Bollywood and Hollywood celebrities, were mourning the death of legend Irrfan Khan, here comes another upsetting news. Veteran actor Rishi Kapoor has been shifted to ICU owing to his deteriorating health, as revealed by his brother Randhir Kapoor and below is all you need to know!

There have been reports doing the rounds about Rishi Kapoor being hospitalised since a while now. Earlier, the actor was admitted to hospital due to pollution in Delhi, while he was there for a shoot. Now, brother Randhir Kapoor has revealed that the actor has been moved to ICU after being hospitalised for 2 weeks.

In a conversation with News18, Rishi Kapoor’s brother Randhir shared, “It’s true that he has been admitted to the hospital. He is in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital. He was not keeping well and had some problem, so we admitted him early this morning.”

Furthermore, elder brother Randhir revealed that while Rishi Kapoor’s wife Neetu Kapoor has been by his side, son Ranbir Kapoor Makes regular visits amid lockdown.

When asked about whether Rishi Kapoor’s condition was critical, he answered, “That’s why he has gone to the hospital. But I know that he will be alright. Neetu (Kapoor) is by his side.”

Well, all we can hope is for the Kapoor & Sons actor’s speedy recovery. Rishi Kapoor was diagnosed with cancer back in 2018, and the veteran actor along with his wife Neetu Kapoor has been in New York for treatment for almost a year.

Several celebrities including Ranbir Kapoor’s girlfriend Alia Bhatt along with Deepika Padukone, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan amongst others had previously visited the actor in NY. Rishi Kapoor was last seen in The Body, co-starring Emraan Hashmi.