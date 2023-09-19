Friends is undoubtedly one of the most iconic sitcoms ever made. The show sees a group of six friends who are extremely distinct as individuals but close-knit in their bond. As they do life in Manhattan, New York, they come across various phases of dating, breakups, parenting, failure in career, and friendship, but do not leave each other’s side. Over the years, many reboot and revival ideas have come and gone about the show, but none of them succeeded. However, AI has reimagined the show, but there’s a catch. The show is filled with monsters and creatures.

The American sitcom starred Courteney Cox as Monica Geller, Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.

AI is taking people to those dimensions that are hard to create. While some are magnificent, others might be a bit nightmarish. This Friends edition with monsters and creatures is somewhere between that. A new post was recently shared on the Midjourney subreddit by Theblasian35 in which Friends was revived into something a tad bit monstrous.

The AI Friends promo begins with a group of six people dancing around a fountain of fire and water. As it proceeds, we can see a bunch of monstrous creatures and animals getting involved in some drama. The six friends’ faces, especially David Schwimmer’s Ross, are a bit deformed. Only Rachel and Chandler are easily recognisable. Watch the clip here.

Reacting to the clip, Redditors shared their views. While one wrote, “Friends as seen on Rick and Morty’s interdimensional cable,” another penned, “AI generated sh*t legit feels like jumbled transmissions from the multiverse. As if we have bad reception and the image quality got f*cked up.”

“Could it BE any more terrifying?” wrote a third one.

The clip also had more diversity from the original show, and a netizen wrote, “You can tell this isn’t real because this version features a person of colour in the show!” The creator replied to the comment by saying, “Ahaha my main point exactly hence it being the bookend. Too funny.”

What are your views on this AI-generated version of Friends? Let us know in the comments.

