Four More Shots Please Cast Are Already Binge-Watching Season 2 Making The Most Of Their Quarantine

The makers of Four More Shots Please have finally dropped the trailer of the much awaited OTT show and have increased the hype for the release!

While everyone is staying home to fight the global pandemic and looking for ways to kill time, the lead cast of the show requested Rangita Pritish Nandy and the team at Amazon to give them the rough links of season 2 so that they can binge watch season one and two together while staying home.

Four More Shots Please is a how that has gained jaw-dropping popularity among the audience despite having an unconventional plot. The second season will take us to Istanbul which will add a certain weight and a throbbing vibe to the show.

The first season of the show was directed by Anu Menon and the second season is directed by Nupur Asthana. The stellar cast of the show includes Kirti Kulhari, Sayani Gupta, Maanvi Gagroo and Bani J playing leads on the forefront.

The combination of the star cast is definitely a killer one and helps in delivering to us an intricately weaved story line gracefully.

The trailer for the show was dropped recently and has received phenomenal amounts of love and admiration.

Four More Shots Please created quite a stir among the viewers and the audience just can’t wait for the release of the second season which will release on 17th April 2020.

