Rangoli Chandel Hits Out At Deepika Padukone & Priyanka Chopra, Calls Them Fools For Taking Safe Hand Challenge

Following the strict guidelines, several celebrities are stuck in their home just like us but are making sure of spreading awareness regarding the virus and #SafeHands challenge is one such effort. We saw celebs like Deepika Padukone and Priyanka Chopra taking the challenge, which now have come in the radar of Rangoli Chandel, sister of Kangana Ranaut.

Actually, the #SafeHands challenge was kick-started by WHO and later Anushka Sharma, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and others join in. The initiative is started in order to spread the importance of washing hands in the fight against the coronavirus. Although the stars were lauded by their fans, Rangoli has bashed them for putting some lame stuff in their videos, such as teaching to open the taps. She referred them as fools.

She wrote, “nice one!!! those celebrities’ videos are so lame teaching how to turn the tap on create lather from soap how to rub your hands and wash off the soap, ha ha what fools”.

😂😂😂nice one!!! those celebrities videos are so lame teaching how to turn the tap on create lather from soap how to rub your hands and wash off the soap, ha ha what fools https://t.co/1q8wfqzWkE — Rangoli Chandel (@Rangoli_A) April 1, 2020

Recently, television actress Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya took the Safe Hands challenge and shared a video where she was seen washing her hands.

Divyanka, who is popular for her role in the show “Yeh Hai Mohabbatein”, took to Instagram to share the video, where she is seen washing her hands with forward and backward strokes.

Apart from countries like Italy and America, India too is registering rapid growth in the cases of coronavirus victims. To curb the ongoing situation, PM Narendra Modi announced a lockdown which will be observed till 14th April.

