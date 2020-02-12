FIR Registered Against Naagin Actor Shahbaz Khan For Allegedly Molesting A Teenage Girl

With the #MeToo wave entering the Bollywood and television world, many big names have been have been called out. Now the latest to be accused is Naagin actor Shahbaz Khan. According to reports, the actor has been booked for molesting a teenage girl.

A tweet posted by ANI in the morning read, “Case of molestation filed against actor Shahbaz Khan at Oshiwara Police Station. FIR registered under IPC sec 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) & 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman). Investigation on.”

Shahbaz Khan has been booked at the Oshiwara police station on Wednesday, February 12. Nothing much has been revealed about the case yet and Shahbaz has also not reacted to these allegations. More information is expected to be out soon by the police.

Shahbaz is a popular actor who is currently seen in Phir Laut Aayi Naagin. In the past, Shahbaaz has been seen in several television shows such as Tenali Rama, Ram Siya Ke Luv Kush, and Dastaan-E-Mohabbat Salim Anarkali. He has also been a part of films like Raju Chacha and Veer among others.

Shahbaz Khan, popular for his villainous roles on the small and big screens, earlier revealed that he had no plans of becoming an actor. “I had been learning music from my father (singer Amir Khan) from a very young age. At the age of seven, my father’s sudden demise temporarily shut the doors to learn music any further,” Shahbaz said.

Shahbaz is supposed to play a lighthearted wedding planner in the &TV show, “Naye Shaadi Ke Siyape”.

