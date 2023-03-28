Actors Mrunmayee Deshpande, Sayali Sanjeev, Suvrat Joshi and Resham Shrivardhan have been set to star in the upcoming streaming Marathi film ‘Na Aavadti Goshta’. The film is a coming-of-age story and touches on the subject of LGBTQIA+.

Directed by Sai Deodhar, who is also the producer, the film narrates the journey of two sisters and their navigating family and relationships. It shows how the family is needed to support queer people. Though the film deals with a sensitive subject, it is portrayed in a sweet manner with humour making it a family film.

The director shared, “We need to make more films like this in various regional industries. I am glad to have directed this project where family is the core, yet we deal with sensitive subjects with compassion. Directing this film was definitely a challenge I enjoyed. The actors have given ace performances which make Na Aavadti Goshta even more delightful.”

Sharing this thought on the Na Aavadti Goshta, Akshay Bardapurkar, Head and Founder, Planet Marathi OTT said, “This is a large leap we have taken as a platform to tell a story which is subtle yet comes with a big message. We are happy to have on board such great talent to do justice to the story. Viewers will not be disappointed given our reputation of bringing the best content in business.”

The film ‘Na Aavadti Goshta’ is presented by Akshay Vilas Bardapurkar and Planet Marathi, produced by Amit Malhotra, Kapil Malhotra and Prashant Surana.

