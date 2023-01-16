On Makkal Selvan Vijay Sethupathi’s birthday, Prime Video drops an intriguing video of their upcoming crime thriller Farzi, featuring the actor as Michael, a supercop on the hunt for con artist Sunny aka Artist, played by Shahid Kapoor.

The video gives a glimpse into the life of the fiery police officer who is hell-bent on eradicating the counterfeiting network from the country and will go to any extent for the same.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While the feisty cop Vijay Sethupathi prepares to catch Mansukh (Kay Kay Menon) and Artist, it’s hard to ignore his affable antics. Amped with the foot-tapping background music, the video is a perfect visual treat for his fans and viewers across the globe.

Farzi is an eight-episode crime thriller with Raj & DK’s signature humour, told through the eyes of a clever underdog street artist attempting to thwart a system that favours the elite. The series will premiere on Prime Video on 10th February in India and more than 240 countries and territories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin)

Tamil superstar Vijay Sethupathi, who will be soon seen essaying the role of a cop in the upcoming streaming series ‘Farzi’, took a dig at the Hindi-language audience, saying he isn’t taken seriously until he works with the big talents of the Hindi film industry.

The actor, who has cultivated a new fan base and audience, courtesy of OTT and his films such as ‘Super Deluxe’, ‘Vikram Vedha’, ’96’ or the more recent ‘Vikram’, is working with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan in the Atlee Kuamar’s film ‘Jawaan’ and with Katrina Kaif in ‘Merry Christmas’.

Must Read: After Rakhi Sawant’s Crying Incident Went Viral, Adil Khan Durrani Finally Accepts “I’m Married To Rakhi”, Netizens Get Irked & Trolled By Saying “Fir Se Nautanki Chalu…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News