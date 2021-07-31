Advertisement

A new non-fiction comedy show is coming on television, with Farah Khan as the judge, which aims to tickle the funny bone of the audience and help them beat the pandemic blues.

Titled “Zee Comedy Show”, it will be judged by choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and has a bunch of talented comedians and actors on board.

The two teams in the show each have a mix of comedians, actors and singers, including Ali Asgar, Sugandha Mishra Bhosle, Sanket Bhosale, Gaurav Dubey, Ballraaj, Siddharth Sagar, Divyansh Dwivedi, Tejasswi Prakash, Aditya Narayan, Punit J. Pathak and Chitrashi Rawat.

Farah Khan, who will be playing the judge or ‘Laughing Buddha’ in the show, said: “We all have been stressing about the current scenario because of the pandemic that has been a threat to all of us since last year. I feel Zee TV has come up with Zee Comedy Show at the right moment.

“This is surely going to be the perfect getaway for all the viewers, to relax with their family and laugh out loud. I’m happy that the best of the best comedians and artistes are a part of the show and they will try everything in their power to make me and the whole nation laugh.”

Zee TV Business Head, Aparna Bhosle, added: “In the current context of the pandemic, a lot of us are going through the motions but with a fair share of stress in life. Somewhere, we’ve all forgotten to unwind and laugh. It is with the sole intent of making people relax, bond with their families over laughter and help them spot the silver lining that we’re happy to announce our next reality offering, Zee Comedy Show – an out-and-out laugh riot.

“With some of the most talented comedians and artistes all set to tickle our viewers’ funny bone and Farah being just Farah — her mad, unadulterated, unfiltered self — we hope to put a big smile on everyone’s face!”

Farah Khan’s “Zee Comedy Show” premieres on Zee TV on July 31.

