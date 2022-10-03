Farah Khan Calls Shah Rukh Khan's Wife Gauri Khan A 'Middle Class Punjabi Girl', Reveals Their Goa Nostalgia

In the third episode of Mirchi Plus’ latest show Dream Homes with Gauri Khan, Farah Khan shares her first impressions of Gauri. Farah opens up about her affection towards Gauri and says that she has seen Gauri’s journey in the industry for over 30 years now. She further adds, “With the success and the money and the people fawning over you, she has remained a middle-class Punjabi girl to date.” That’s not all! Farah also lets the audience in on the details about the first time ever she and Gauri hung out in Goa, right after Gauri and Shahrukh’s wedding. In this third episode, you can catch Gauri re-designing the entertainment room at Farah’s home, sharing home decor tips, letting the viewers in on the art of personalising homes, and much more.

