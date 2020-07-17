It was in April this year, when Randeep Hooda, Chris Hemsworth and Rudraksh Jaiswal starrer Extraction took the audience by storm. Turns out that the Avengers fame Russo Brothers backed film is now the most-watched Netflix originals (in a 4 weeks window from release).

Netflix released the list of its most-watched originals across for the very first time. Surprisingly, Extraction has left behind all others with a big margin. The film has garnered 99 million views and is roaring on the top.

Randeep Hooda shared the list on his Twitter handle and wrote, “Thank you for all the love for #Extraction Gratitude #SamHargrave @Russo_Brothers@chrishemsworth@AGBOfilms@netflix.” The news reached the Russo Brothers, who have produced the Chris Hemsworth starrer replied, “Amazing work.”

Amazing work 👏 👏 👏 — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) July 16, 2020

On the list, Extraction is followed by Bird Box with 89 million views, Spenser Confidential with 85 million, and 6 Underground with 83 million.

Meanwhile, Randeep Hooda in an interview with Koimoi had said how he feels Extraction will open news doors for him. When asked if he sees new avenues opening, he said, “Of course every work you do, you feel that it should count and go places. The greatest desire of every artist is to reach out to as many people as possible, hopefully without selling their souls. Extraction already is a big Hollywood production, reaching out in 192 countries.”

“With the whole equal opportunity thing opening up there are few characters that are introduced that belong to a certain ethnicity. So we are in that phase in cinema, so I hope it will open out more doors for me, though I just have to stop closing them (laughs),” Randeep Hooda added.

