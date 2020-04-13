EXCLUSIVE! Ronit Roy On Return Of Kyunki Saas.. On TV: It’s Better To Bring OTT Content On TV Rather Than Old Shows

Amid the outbreak of COVID-19, the rerun of a lot of old shows has become the latest trend. After Doordarshan brought back Ramayana and Mahabharata, several other channels are banking on the rerun of popular old shows. Now that the shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Khichdi, Balika Vadhu and Qubool Hai to name a few have returned on TV, fans are curious if Ekta will rerun her iconic show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi led by Ronit Roy and Smirti Irani.

In an exclusive conversation with actor Ronit Roy, we asked whether he would like to see his old shows like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and Kasautii Zindagii Kay to rerun on TV and the actor quipped, “People have already watched Kyunki.. and Kasautii, and given the fact that they ran for several years, I’m not sure if that would be feasible for rerunning on TV now. Besides they have nothing new to show the audience. Rather than the old shows, I think it’s better to bring OTT content on TV. A lot of people are not able to watch the web series as they don’t have access to these platforms or have not subscribed to it, so they can enjoy watching such shows on TV for free.”

Taking the trend a step further, Star Plus has decided to bring OTT content on TV. The makers are all set to telecast Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra starrer Hotstar series Hostages on TV. Directed by filmmaker Sudhir Mishra, Hostages is a crime-thriller and chronicles around A surgeon Mira Anand (Tisca Chopra), who is scheduled to perform an operation on the Chief minister. However, a night before the procedure her family is taken hostage by SP Prithvi Singh (Ronit Roy) and she is forced to kill the Chief Minister.

The series is all set to telecast on Star Plus from 13th of April at 10:30 PM.

