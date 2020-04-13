Is Angelina Jolie Depressed? Son Maddox Jolie Pitt Comes For His Mother’s Rescue

Angelina Jolie is one of the most popular and renowned actresses of Hollywood. She has done some of the most iconic films in the history of English cinema-like Mr. & Mrs. Smith, The Tourist, Gone In 60 Seconds and many more. She was last seen in Maleficent: Mistress of Evil and we loved her character to bits.

According to a report in the National Enquirer, Angelina and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s eldest son, Maddox have come to his mother’s depression rescue. Brad Pitt and Angelina got married in 2014 and were in a live-in relationship before that for almost 12 years. The two reportedly started dating in 2003 while shooting for Mr. & Mrs. Smith and Brad was then married to Jennifer Aniston. He reportedly cheated on Aniston with Angelina. Brad and Angelina were together called Brangelina by their fans.

The couple has six children together and Maddox happens to be the eldest son and is really close to his mother, Angelina. Angelina and Brad got into a huge argument and Maddox was somehow caught in the middle. Now, both the actors are fighting for the custody of their children and Angelina has been stressed about the same lately.

Maddox who is currently studying in South Korea came home to support his mother in this crisis and also because she’s going through a tough time. A source close to the outlet revealed that “Angie’s been in pieces with this ongoing war with Brad, worrying about the custody fight, money and barely sleeping or eating. Angie and Maddox have a special bond. She’s loved him from the moment she saw him smiling back at her from a crib in a Cambodian orphanage, and she immediately knew she had to adopt him.”

The source further added, “He made her a cup of tea when he arrived and has stepped right into a parenting role for his younger siblings. Maddox is getting the other kids in line and putting the house back in order — all while working on his online studies from home!”

Meanwhile, ever since Brad and Jennifer Aniston’s picture went viral from SAG Awards 2020; the romance rumours are going strong as ever. The two have reportedly welcomed twins via surrogacy but there’s no official confirmation to that yet.

