EXCLUSIVE! Rashami Desai Called ‘Couch Potato’ By A Troll; Actress Has A SAVAGE Comeback

Rashami Desai has been headlining the news ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actress is currently working on her next, Naagin 4, and her first look from the show has left the fans elated. However, it is a troll who called her a ‘couch potato’ that’s grabbing eyeballs, but we love the actress’ response to it.

It all happened in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi. Rashami along with Bigg Boss 13 co-contestants Mahira Sharma and Shefali Jariwala were roped in for an exclusive segment where they answer the meanest tweets, and to start with, they all proved out to be the boss ladies!

When the Dil Se Dil Tak actress read a tweet that called her the aforesaid, the actress answered, “Thank you so much for calling me potato. I think potato, salt, laal mirch, haldi are the only things which go with every combination. I don’t mind if you call me potato (sarcastic), I think that’s the best compliment you could ever get.”

Check out the Bigg Boss 13 beauties’ reaction below:

Meanwhile, Rashami also recently spoke to us about various things, starting from Mahira Sharma’s DPPIF controversy to her relationship status with ex flame Arhaan Khan.

During the interaction, she made a shocking revelation about being offered a trophy from Dadasaheb Phalke organisers herself, and why she refused to take it.

“Mujhe kuch aur bola gaya tha, and happened something else. Then, I refused to take the trophy like that and then, they said we’ll send it home. I said, ‘what’s the point or use sending it home like that?” the actress revealed.

Meanwhile, her upcoming stint in Naagin 4 showcases her in the role of Shalaka. The Ekta Kapoor’s serial also stars Nia Sharma and Anita Hassanandani.

