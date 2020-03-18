Rajinikanth's 'Annaatthe' To Lock Horns With Yash's 'KGF 2' On Dussehra At Box Office?

Sandalwood heartthrob Yash happens to be in news all across following his big upcoming release, the much-awaited actioner, KGF 2. It was only last week when the Kannada superstar announced the release date of KGF 2 along with the film’s motion poster.

There are possibilities that the Yash starrer which will be releasing on Dussehra may not be the solo release on the auspicious occasion down South. Reportedly, giving a tough fight for KGF 2 at box office down south will be Kollywood superstar Rajinikanth’s Annaatthe.

Though nothing yet has been confirmed about the release date of Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, there were reports a couple of months back about the makers eying in to release the film on Dusshera instead of Diwali to avoid a clash with Thala Ajith’s Valimai.

However, as if now an official confirmation about the release date of Annaatthe from the makers is still awaited.

Talking about KGF 2, the film helmed by Prashanth Neel has Sanjay Dutt as the lead antagonist with Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon in a key role.

The Yash starrer will hit big screens in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Telugu languages. About Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, the family drama has National award-winning actress Keerthy Suresh in a key role, along with Khushbu, Meena and Prakash Raj in pivotal roles.

Annaatthe is being helmed by filmmaker Siva.

