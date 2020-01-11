EXCLUSIVE! Not Ghost Stories, Avinash Tiwary’s First Collab With Karan Johar Was Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna

Avinash Tiwary became everyone’s favourite with his stellar act in Sajid Ali’s Laila Majnu (2018). He played the romantic, passionate and heartbroken Qais (Majnu) in the film leaving the audience teary-eyed and astonished with his performance.

Recently, he collaborated with Karan Johar for Netflix India’s horror anthology ‘Ghost Stories’ alongside Mrunal Thakur. Working with Karan Johar was a dream come true for the talented actor as being an outsider, the journey in the film industry hasn’t been a cakewalk for him.

In an exclusive interview with Koimoi, when Avinash was asked how he felt when Karan offered him Ghost Stories, he said, “When I got a call, I didn’t believe it. I thought they are just talking, someone else will get selected. I didn’t think of myself as a Karan Johar film actor until I got a message one day saying ‘Hi Avinash, welcome to Dharma, this is Karan Johar’. I was shooting in London for ‘The Girl In The Train’ and I freaked out. I told my friend and said ‘what should I respond to the message’.”

In the conversation, Avinash Tiwary also shared how Ghost Stories isn’t his first collaboration with Karan Johar. Earlier, he worked with the director for Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna which stars Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji and Preity Zinta. So what role did he exactly play? Well, watch the video to know more.

Watch the video below:

Meanwhile, Avinash Tiwary will be next seen in The Girl On The Train which also stars Parineeti Chopra and Aditi Rao Hydari. He is also a part of Anushka Sharma’s upcoming production venture for Netflix titled ‘Bulbul’.

