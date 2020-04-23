EXCLUSIVE! Arjun Bijlani Opens Up On Missing His Mom Amidst Lockdown, Worried As She’s Diabetic

Actor Arjun Bijlani is riding high on the success of his new web show State Of Siege: 26/11. The actor joined Koimoi for an exclusive Instagram live session where he opened up about the person he is missing the most and it is his mother. Below is what the actor has to say.

Joining Koimoi exclusively for a chat , Arjun Bijlani spoke about his new show, his audition experience, friends in the industry and how he misses his mother amidst the lockdown.

When asked about what is he missing the most in lockdown, he said, “Meri Mummy Ko Miss Karra Hoon Main Aur Kuch Nahi Miss Karra. You know everything else follows in life, work will happen. But the people I am really really missing is my mom and my brother. I haven’t seen them for more than a month and I am worried about her mother. Because she is diabetic and apparently people who are diabetic and senior citizen are more vulnerable to the virus. That’s one fear I have within me.

He added, “And of course I have a child at home and its like a gamble out there. You go to by groceries and you might bring the virus home. It’s wierd, I never thought this would happen to the human race. But this is happening and we got to face it, we need to be strong. All said and done I am missing my mom.”

In the chat further, the Naagin actor opened up about his time in lockdown and how he is learning new things about fatherhood and spending time with his adorable son. We hope that Arjun Bijlani meets his mom soonest.

