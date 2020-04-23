Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Deconstruct Alia Bhatt Starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi’s Set?

Veteran filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi featuring Alia Bhatt in the lead role has been in the limelight ever since it was announced. It is the first collaboration between Alia and Bhansali. Now the movie is back in the news again but this time not for the right reasons.

Alia Bhatt’s shoot was stopped midway due to the coronavirus lockdown. Gangubai Kathiawadi’s set was placed at Film City, in Mumbai. Now the set remains unused and no one has any idea when things will go back to normal. The makers have reportedly decided to deconstruct the brothel set, constructed for the film. Sanjay Leela Bhansali has asked his production team to arrange for the demolition of the set.

According to a report in Mid-Day, a source stated: “In March, Bhansali had cleared the payment for the set maintenance. Even when the shutdown was announced, the team had assumed it would delay the schedule only by a month or so. However, with the situation in Mumbai looking grim, it is unlikely that the shoots will resume soon. After a round of number-crunching, it was seen that recreating the set would probably be a cheaper alternative than keeping it standing in these uncertain circumstances, as the latter entails the daily rent that has to be paid to Film City. So, the team has decided to have the set razed to the ground”.

The makers are yet to confirm this news. Till now, two posters of Gangubai Kathiawadi have come out. The film is based on Hussain Zaidi’s book Mafia Queens of Mumbai and revolves around an owner of a brothel Gangubai Kothewali.

Gangubai Kathiawadi was scheduled to hit the screens on September 11 this year.

