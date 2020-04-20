EXCLUSIVE! Annup Soni Opens Up About People Claiming Crime Patrol Propagating Bad Ideas To Viewers

Annup Soni led television show Crime Patrol has divided the audience into two. One who love it, others who feel it gives people wrong ideas. Annup in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi opened up on the same and expressed how over the years he has found an answer for the question and below is what he said.

The Balika Vadhu actor has been anchoring the popular show for a long time. When asked what he feels about people thinking it propagates bad ideas, he said, “So when Crime Patrol was getting popular initially, there used to be a lot of interviews. So when people asked this question I used to reply in anger. And say that I will leave the show and tell the channel as well to take it off air. Wait for a month and let’s see how much do crime rates drop in Mumbai. But now I do not give that answer.”

Explaining further he said, “If you ask me now it seems childish sometimes when people say CP gives ideas to people. Now consider I am narrating Ramayana to you, can I skip the chapter that talks about Ravan? Ravan is an integral part, that is when you come to the moral of good defeating the bad. So this is me telling people that this is a crime that has happened, someone did this or had this thought, he did a mistake but you don’t do it. Also the culprit is caught, but if I have to show that criminal is caught, I will have to show what he has done. But no where I am saying that criminal is right, I am showing you the wrongs that he has done.”

The actor feels the show propagates that crime isn’t a solution and no one should think like that.

“Our tagline says crime never pays. So I have coined an answer. All of us have problems of different variant, no one is without them. So what we propagate is that you may have any problem but crime isn’t a solution to it,” he added.

