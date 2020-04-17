EXCLUSIVE! Mouni Roy Wore Her Mother’s Saree For Akshay Kumar’s Gold Audition & Her Revelation Is Making Us Emotional!

Mouni Roy is currently staying with her sister in Abu Dhabi. She had gone there for a week but due to the coronavirus pandemic, she is now stuck and living with her two cute nephews and her sister there. Mouni was last seen in Made In China opposite Rajkummar Rao.

Mouni started off with Gold opposite Akshay Kumar in Bollywood. She is one of the most popular television actresses in India and her fan following reached to next level with Ekta Kapoor’s show, Naagin.

Talking exclusively to Koimoi, Mouni revealed how Gold happened to her just out of the box. “So I was shooting and then I got a call from Karan. He works with Nandini, Shrikant and they were casting for Gold. He asked me, ‘can you come today?’ and I said I’m already on set and you know I can’t leave. So he said adjust and thankfully it was somewhere in Andheri East and were shoot in the clinic side and he said, ‘just come for a bit and we will finish you very quickly’.”

She further added, “I sent my driver home and thankfully my maid knew where my saree was and then she gave me my mum’s cotton saree, like really really old Laalpaad; white and red border cotton saree and she got it. I requested, I called Varun…I still remember because I really needed them to let me go…No, I’ll go to the lunchtime and by lunchtime gets over but you’ve to give me an hour, I’ll come back. In the meantime, I had memorized all the lines and everything. I went there…by the time I was coming back and I knew that I couldn’t be late and I called them quickly and said please…please put another scene. They needed like no makeup and probably little kajal and the red bindi like very Bengali. So I had to take everything off and with the Juda and stuff…so I went and then I came back, yeah that was that.”

Furthermore, Mouni added, “They didn’t call me for two, two and a half months and then Nandini messaged me saying, ‘Are you free to go meet Reema ma’am and Akshay sir tomorrow?’ So I said, of course, I’m free…and then I asked, Did I get the part? So does that mean that I got the part…and she said, ‘No, that doesn’t mean you got the part. It only means that they want to meet you…so go.’ So, the next day I went and I met them and apparently they have made their up their minds after the audition and you know when they were going through the process of selecting people. And they said, ‘Welcome to the Gold.’ So that’s how it happened”

And then within two months, she signed three two more films back to back. Well, everything does happen for a good reason.

