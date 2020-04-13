EXCLUSIVE! Annup Soni: “I REJECTED Balika Vadhu Thrice”

Colors’ super hit show Balika Vadhu is all set to rerun on television. Featuring Avika Gor and Avinash Mukherjee in lead roles, the show revolved around the practise of child marriage in India and was well received by the audience.

Actors Avika Gor and Annup Soni shared the good news with fans; while Avika shared a video singing the title song of the show, Annup shared some throwback pictures.

We contacted Annup Soni, who played the character of Bhairon Singh in the show about the show being re-telecasted on Colors and the actor said, “It’s always a good feeling to watch your own shows on TV and your old self on screen. Balika Vadhu is a special show and it’s a feeling of nostalgia to hear that the show will be coming back on TV again. I’m looking forward to watching it again”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Further talking about the show and lesser known fact about it the actor told us that he rejected the show three times before coming on board. Annup shared, “At that point of time one of shows C.I.D. The Special Bureau had just ended and I wanted to take a break. Also Colors had not launched at that time so I was a little reluctant on taking up the show. I got a lot of calls from the production house and the writers but I rejected it 2-3 times as I was keen on taking a break. But as they say, what is destined to happen, will happen, so I happened to do the show and it went to become iconic.”

Apart from Avika, Ainash and Annup, talented actors like Smita Bansal, Surekha Sikri, Sidharth Shukla, Pratyusha Banerjee, Toral Rasputra and Shashank Vyas were a part of the show.

Are you excited to watch the show again? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!