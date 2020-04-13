EXCLUSIVE! Ramayan’s Sunil Lahri AKA Lakshman Says He’s Enjoying The Memes Made On The Show

Ramayan is one show that almost all of us have grown up watching. This 90s mythological drama stars Arun Govil, Dipika Chikhlia, Sunil Lahri and late actor Dara Singh portraying the characters Lord Ram, Sita, Lakshman and Lord Hanuman, respectively.

The show was back on TV last month and many Indians are watching it together with their family members. In less than a month, Ramayan managed to break all the TRP records and gave the highest TRP ever for Doordarshan channel. Due to lockdown, people can’t step out of the house and these shows are helping them to keep up hope and positivity.

Along with the show winning hearts on TV, Ramayan memes are also going viral on internet, almost every day. There are a lot of memes especially featuring Sunil Lahri. Koimoi spoke to the actor and asked his reaction to these memes. He said, “I have seen many memes that a lot of people have sent. Even my brother’s children in the house send me the memes. I am liking it. I am enjoying it. It’s said that you are popular and that’s why they make these memes. I am honoured. I feel honoured to be a part of the memes.”

Take a look at some memes below:

Recently, on Twitter, a fan asked the actor if he gets a chance to play any another character from the show, which one he would like to play. Sunil said that he would play Lakshman again. We asked him why he wants to play the same character he played earlier and he gave an interesting answer to it.

The Ramayan actor said, “Lakshman had a lot of shades to perform, as an actor. If you go to see any other character, it didn’t have that kind of performance. Maybe, Raavan but it’s a negative character. I am slightly uncomfortable at the moment because my face doesn’t permit me to play anything negative. I can play that character but I prefer not to. That’s why I prefer playing the same character and now I feel I can perform 10 times better because, at that time, I think I didn’t have experience. I didn’t have an idea of what reaction and action one should do. Now, with experience in the industry for such a long time, I feel, I can perform much better.”

