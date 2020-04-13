Avengers: Endgame’s SHOCKING Easter Egg: This Robert Downey Jr Surprise Will Make You Teary-Eyed All Over Again

Avengers: Endgame has been one of those movies whose easter eggs pop-up even after such a long time. We crossed the Easter weekend and to cover this special occasion, Disney decided to take their fans on an ‘easter egg hunt’.

After finding easter eggs for Pirates Of The Caribbean and Toy Story, Marvel Studios jumped in to showcase one of the best easter eggs we’ve seen. As our emotions were already with the film, this easter eggs will move you all over again.

We see two pictures in the tweet, one is when Avengers decide to go through the time to the past and decide to do a little pre-mission team thing. They joined their hands which we can see designed masterfully in Robert Downey Jr’s Iron Man’s HART.

Avengers’ were wearing Red gloves and that colour has been coordinated with those in the ARC. Over the years, we’ve seen Tony Stark’s reactor and know the meaning behind it. It says, “proof that Tony Stark has a heart.”

This easter egg surely proves how the Arc has nothing but Tony’s friends and how his friends are proof that he has a heart.

Earlier this year, Robert Downey Jr teased his fans in a recent interview, about the screen fate of Iron Man in the future.

It all happened while the actor was speaking to Extra TV. Asked if there was any chance of Iron Man returning to MCU, the 54-year-old superstar said: “Yeah, anything could happen. I’m really enjoying…” Even as that sentence was yet to be completed, his wife Susan, who was by his side, joked how the headlines would go crazy now!

“As far as I’m concerned, I hung up my guns and I’m good to let it go. I also think Marvel is on this journey now and they’re trying a bunch of other stuff, and I’m excited for them to see how all that goes. It’s hard to project,” Downey Jr. said.