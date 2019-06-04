Erica Fernandes Got A Gift From Shaheer Sheikh’s Ex-Girlfriend & It’s Going VIRAL!

Indonesians love Indian soap operas and especially, that of Erica Fernandes, who had recently travelled there with a host of other TV stars including Sonarika Bhadoria and Heli Daruwala.

It seems that she reunited with her rumoured ex-boyfriend and co-star of Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi, Shaheer Sheikh. What turned our eyeballs is this. Apparently, the actress got an exclusive gift from Sheikh’s ex-girlfriend & Indonesian singer Ayu Ting Ting. She got a pair of grey-green coloured contact lenses.

She took to Instagram and posted an Instagram story of herself wearing the lenses saying, “Thankyou @ayutingting92 for the lenses”. Seems like both bonded really well.

Erica’s love life has always been the centre of everyone’s attraction. According to a news report, Shaheer and Erica had broken up in 2017. Though Erica’s interview with The Times of India, said, “Shaheer and I were good friends. We shared great chemistry because of our off-screen rapport. It’s important to enjoy a comfort level with your co-actor. It is not true that we were in a relationship, but I don’t deny the friendship. I would love to hang out with Shaheer even now, but I am busy shooting.”

Shaheer Sheikh is a lawyer turned Indian television actor and model. He is best known for his lead role Vir Mehra in the series Kya Mast Hai Life and as Anant Bajpai in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. He had then dated Ayu Ting Ting with whom also his relation didn’t last for more than six months.

He, in a post, recently thanked Ayu for giving a cordial closure to their relationship and it looks like they’re back to being friends. He wrote on Insta, “I guess to have a clear heart we need to accept, forgive and be forgiven. Thank you for forgiving me and gifting me closure. Thank you @ayutingting92”. Exes and their spouses bonding with each other is not an uncommon phenomenon in the glamour world. Erica is now currently rumoured to be dating her Kasautii co-star Parth Samthaan.

