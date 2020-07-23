Erica Fernandes’ Boyfriend UPSET Because Of Link-Up Rumours With Parth Samthaan? Read On

Erica Fernandes is one of the most renowned and successful actresses of Indian television. She’s currently seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 and has become a household name owing to the massive popularity that the show enjoys. The show also stars Parth Samthaan and Karan Patel in pivotal roles.

A while ago, Erica revealed that she is dating someone and it’s been three years since they’ve been together. He’s not from the industry and all her close friends and family are aware of the same.

When Erica Fernandes revealed about her boyfriend, it did break a lot of hearts. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress is hugely linked with her co-star and actor Parth Samthaan.

These two stars have a huge fan base and a kickass fan following on social media. In fact, their fans always speculated whether Erica and Parth were dating. And when the Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress opened up about her boyfriend, it broke the hearts of their fans.

According to a report in News Track, Erica Fernandes revealed that the link-up rumours did upset her boyfriend.

A source close to the show told the publication that after the shoot wraps-up, the two co-stars often go out on walks together and spend time with each other which results in these rumours.

Before Parth Samthaan, Erica’s name was linked with her ‘Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi’ co-star Shaheer Sheikh.

During one of her recent interviews, Erica Fernandes revealed that it’s quite reasonable for her boyfriend to get upset over the link-up rumours. That’s human nature!

And not just that, all these rumours also cause a fraction in her relationships with her co-stars and create a strange atmosphere to work in.

