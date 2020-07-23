Rani Hindustani From Shakuntala Devi OUT! Vidya Balan’s Charm & Sunidhi Chauhan’s Voice Is A Perfect Combination

Amazon Prime Video today released a new song of their upcoming biographical drama – Shakuntala Devi. The song, titled Rani Hindustani, traces Shakuntala Devi’s awe-inspiring journey. Despite no formal education, Shakuntala Devi inked her name in the Guinness Book of World Records for multiplying two 13-digit numbers in just 28 seconds.

The empowering song from Shakuntala Devi has been sung by Sunidhi Chauhan and is composed by the composer duo Sachin-Jigar. The lyrics of the song are penned by noted lyricist Vayu.

“ Shakuntala Devi’s life is very inspiring. Apart from her mathematical prowess, there’s so much that people don’t know about her life. She was a confident and independent woman and we needed to capture that essence in the song. Vayu has beautifully penned the words and like always, Sunidhi has brought the song to life with her incredible voice. Vidya Balan’s charm and brilliant screen presence makes it a perfect treat for the audience. We hope that the audiences will enjoy and love the song ” said the musical duo Sachin-Jigar.

Watch the song here:



Shakuntala Devi is all set to release on Amazon Prime Video on July 31. The film was initially set for a theatrical run but with the pandemic kicking in, the makers opted for a OTT release.

