Emraan Hashmi On Response To Bard Of Blood: " Only Five Per Cent Of The Audience Shot Holes In The Series"

Emraan Hashmi made his digital debut this year with the Netflix series, Bard of Blood. The series started streaming on Netflix from October this year and received a mixed response from the critics as well as the audience.

Bard of Blood is based on Bilal Siddiqui’s book of the same name. The series was produced by Shah Rukh Khan and the audience had a lot of expectations. The first season ended on a cliffhanger and the makers are all set to bring another season.

In an interview with Mid Day, Emraan Hashmi opened up on the response his web series received. The actor said, “One has to understand the agenda behind the show. It was made to penetrate into the mass segments while maintaining international standards. Because of this brief, there was exposition in the show, which didn’t sit well with the elite audience. “

He added, “Only five per cent of the audience shot holes in the series. If we would have tried to appease them, we would have lost the masses. If we [designed it] to appease the metro audience, we’d lose out on a major chunk of, say, North India. Netflix doesn’t give out numbers, but they are happy to have penetrated into segments that they weren’t able to, six months back.”

About the second season, Emraan shared, “As an audience, I genuinely liked the show. The [initial] work has begun. We don’t have a date yet, but we’ll probably start shooting sometime mid-next year. The first season was entirely inspired by Bilal’s [Siddiqi] book. But now, we will go beyond the book, using the cliffhanger of the final episode as our cue.”

Did you watch Bard of Blood? What are your views on it? Let us know in the comments section below.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!