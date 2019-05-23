Election Results 2019: In The Smriti Irani VS Rahul Gandhi Battle – Ekta Kapoor Rejoices As The Former Leads By 11,200+ Seats

Election Results 2019: Smriti Irani & Ekta Kapoor’s friendship is a decade long. The former garnered fame as a Television actor under Ekta’s production, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi and there’s no turning back ever since. Now, amidst the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections where Smriti has contested elections as the BJP candidate from Amethi and is fighting against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the film-maker is totally rooting for her along with her baby boy!

Ekta a while back shared a picture on her Instagram, which showcases vote counts on a news channel on the TV screen and her son watching it. She captioned the image as, “All eyes on #amethi we r rooting for our aunt”. It’s too adorable that we could forget everything just to watch him all day!

Check out the picture here:

As per the early trends being reported, Smriti is leading with 11,200+ votes from Amethi. She really seems to have strike the chords with the citizens and the results are indeed a proof of it.

Meanwhile, several other celebrities like Sunny Deol, Urmila Matondkar, Shatrughan Sinha, Hema Malini amongst others have contested elections this year.

Lok Sabha Elections 2019 were held over 7 phase across the country and is being fought for 542 seats. The results will soon be out and no idea about you or us, but we clearly know whom Ekta and son are supporting!

