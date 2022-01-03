Television czarina Ekta Kapoor recently posted on her Instagram handle that she has tested positive for Covid-19. Her industry friends and fans have started sharing their messages for her early recovery.

She wrote: “Despite taking all precautions I have tested Covid positive. I am fine and I request everyone who has come in contact with me to please test themselves.”

After her post many of her friends dropped ‘Get Well Soon’ messages. Hina Khan commented: “Speedy recovery.”

Mouni Roy also shared an early recovery message for her with a heart emoji: “Get well soonest. Lots of love.”

Television and film actor Vikrant Massey wrote: “Wishing you a speedy recovery! Sending tons of love and hugs.”

Divya Agarwal also sent her love and care and wrote with a heart emoji. “Take care and get well soon. Lots of love and positivity.”

On the work front, Ekta’s fantasy series, ‘Naagin 6’ is all set to start soon and she has made an announcement about it on ‘Bigg Boss 15‘.

The series ‘Naagin’ is all set to return to the screen with its sixth season. The makers have introduced the theme of the show in the recently released teaser on social media. As the teaser starts, the orator introduces the theme saying the world has changed a lot since 2019. The blue coloured river is shown to be turning red. It somehow seems to refer to the pandemic that has resulted in massive losses. At the end of the teaser Naagin is seen taking hold of the entire world and it is hinted that now ‘Naagin’ has become more powerful.

