Producer Ekta Kapoor remembered late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput on his 35th birth anniversary on Thursday.

Advertisement

Ekta shared a video on Instagram, which is made of a collage of several scenes from her daily soap Pavitra Rishta, which had made Sushant an overnight sensation.

Advertisement

In the video shared by Ekta Kapoor, the words “Remembering our Manav, now and forever” appear on screen towards the end.

Ekta Kapoor captioned her video, “Sushi forever! Shining bright like a star! Love n light wherever u r! Happie birth on earth day!”

Sushant began his career as a television actor before venturing into Bollywood. Ekta had launched Sushant as an actor in the Balaji daily soap Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil. He later became popular as Manav Deshmukh in the Balaji soap, Pavitra Rishta, before venturing into Bollywood.

Pavitra Rishta also featured Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex-girlfriend, actress Ankita Lokhande, opposite him.

Meanwhile, Ekta Kapoor has cast social media influencers Ruhii Singh and Faisal Shaikh, popularly known as Mr Faisu, as the lead cast of her upcoming web series, Bang Baang. The producer claims the act is part of her effort to give new talents across the country come up with entertaining content for the audience.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranjeet Was Thrown Out Of House By His Father For Tearing Rakhee’s Clothes In His Debut Film, “Baap Ka Naak Katwa Diya Hai”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube