Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput was a true fan of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, says his ex-girlfriend Ankita Lokhande. On Thursday, which marks Sushant’s 35th birth anniversary, Ankita remembered the late actor with a video where he can be seen dancing to a Shah Rukh Khan hit.

Sushant performs the signature step of SRK’s hit song “Jadoo teri nazar” from the 1993 film Darr.

“Happy birthday Sushant, A true SRK fan, Keep smiling wherever u r #celebratesushant,” Ankita Lokhande captioned the video on Instagram.

In another video Ankita Lokhande shared, Sushant Singh Rajput can be seen playing with his pet dog Scotch.

“I don’t know how to start and what to say but yes today I’m gonna share few of yours old videos Sushant to celebrate you. These are the only memories I hv with u and i will always remember Like this happy, intelligent, romantic, mad and adorable. #scotch has always missed u and now I guess he miss u more. I pray and I know tum jaha ho waha bahut khush ho (wherever you are, I know you must be very happy over there.) happy birthday to u. u will be missed #memoriesforlife,” Ankita wrote.

Sushant Singh Rajput began his career as a television actor before venturing into Bollywood. He met Ankita Lokhande on the sets of Ekta Kapoor’s daily soap Pavitra Rishta where both of them featured in the lead roles. Sushant reportedly dated Ankita for almost six years after which they parted ways.

