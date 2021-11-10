TV producer Ekta Kapoor was recently awarded the Padma Shri, India’s fourth-highest civilian honour. Given her success, Ekta has become a force to reckon with.

However, she had her own share of challenges as for her, the journey wasn’t a bed of roses. A lot of people were sceptical of her potential. For Ekta, the Padma Shri serves as an answer to all those who didn’t believe in her.

Recounting her early days, Ekta Kapoor says “My foray into the industry started when I was just 17. I constantly heard I was ‘too young’, ‘too raw’ and it was ‘too soon’ to make things happen.”

But, Ekta Kapoor firmly believes that starting early is a mark of strength, she adds, “Through the years I’ve realised it’s never ‘too soon’ to live out your dreams and being ‘too young’ is probably the best thing. Today, as I’m awarded with the 4th highest civilian honor – ‘Padma Shri’, I’m humbled.”

The producer, who is known for changing the landscape of Indian television and producing some good films, has also made a mark in the digital sphere with her streaming platform ALTBalaji. Her next production, ‘Ek Villain Returns’ is the spiritual sequel to the 2014 action thriller ‘Ek Villain’ and stars John Abraham, Disha Patani and Tara Sutaria and Arjun Kapoor in lead roles. The film produced by Mohit Suri is slated to release theatrically on July 8, 2022.

