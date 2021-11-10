Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon is all geared up to play a cop in the upcoming web series ‘Aranyak’ which also marks her OTT debut and it releases on December 10 on Netflix.

Set in a forest, the story of ‘Aranyak’ is a dark and gritty tale in the midst of an eerie jungle and a mysterious town.

The teaser of the show was released on Tuesday.

The show also features Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana, Meghna Malik, Zakir Hussain and Indraneil Sengupta.

other than this, earlier, actress Raveena Tandon had said that she will start laughing on meeting her ‘Dilwale’ co-stars Ajay Devgn and Suniel Shetty the next time and also explained why she cannot face them! The actress revealed this on the sets of the ‘Zee Comedy Show’

The actress had said: “The act was so hilarious that my jaw started paining after laughing so much. I must say that I have never laughed so much. It was a class act and I’ve never seen such mimicry of Suniel Shetty and Ajay Devgn. Mubeen and Gaurav were out of this world and Chitrashi was a sweet addition to this act.”

Raveena was seen appearing as a special guest on the television show’s weekend episode. During the shoot, Mubeen Saudagar (as Ajay Devgn), Gaurav Dubey (as Suniel Shetty) and Chitrashi Rawat’s (as Raveena Tandon) spoof act on the 1994 hit film ‘Dilwale’ led to a candid confession from Raveena.

Coming back to the actual topic, the web series is produced by Roy Kapur Films and Ramesh Sippy Entertainment, ‘Aranyak’ is helmed by Rohan Sippy as the showrunner and is directed by Vinay Waikul.

