ZEE5 released the official Indian adaptation of the Korean show, ‘Flower of Evil’ on 19th August and the show, Duranga went on to become the highest-viewed show for a ZEE5 Original Series in the launch month in 2022. With 20Mn+ views in the launch month, Duranga broke all records on the platform this year and managed to entertain the viewers with its constant twists and turns.

The cast and crew along with the makers came together to celebrate the success of S1 and announce the filming of S2. Seen at the party were key cast members Gulshan Devaiah, Drashti Dhami, Amit Sadh, Barkha Sengupta and Rajesh Khattar along with the Producers, Goldie Behl and Shradha Behl Singh, Chief Business Officer of ZEE5, Manish Kalra and Chief Content Officer – Hindi Originals, ZEE5, Nimisha Pandey.

Produced by Rose Audio Visuals, the 9-part Duranga Season 1 ended on a high point and now with the announcement of S2, the fans are in for another season of mystery, thrills, and twists. Also, while Amit Sadh was seen in a guest appearance in S1, his fans will get to see a lot more of him in S2.

Duranga brings to the fore a unique love story where Sammit Patel (played by Gulshan Devaiah) appears as the ideal man, father and husband. However, is this man too good to be true? In the meanwhile, Sammit’s Inspector wife, Ira (played by Drashti Dhami) begins investigating a series of gory copycat murders by the suspected accomplice of a psychopathic serial killer Bala, twenty years after his suicide. The case leads Ira to shocking revelations about her husband’s past and threatens to destroy her seemingly perfect family.

Drashti Dhami said, “Ever since the show went live, the response from fans across the country has been quite overwhelming. Duranga is a unique concept, and I am glad that we did justice to the series and delivered a show which went on to become a success story on ZEE5! Now on to the second season so that we come back stronger”.

Gulshan Devaiah said, “This love from the fans despite the original already having a big fan base is wonderful. We must have done something right then. I’m very thrilled that our take on the K Drama has been so successful. I thank everyone who sent us messages of appreciation and we are definitely motivated to take the momentum forward and give them an even greater experience with S02”.

Amit Sadh said, “I am happy to see the outpouring of love for my cameo role in Duranga. I have huge admiration for the whole team and especially the cast who have worked so hard to make a complex series. It is a thrilling and entertaining watch. For all my fans asking if I will be there in Season 2, the answer is yes. I am thrilled to join this band of talented people and bring something nerve-wracking in the following season. I also feel very blessed and humbled by the fact that every time I am a part of something, my fans and friends support me. I’m glad that Duranga has done so well. I can say that the show will come back with a great season 2 and there will be more of me as well”.

