Drashti Dhami On Her Character In The Empire: "A Sense Of Pride Awakened In Me"

As International Women’s Day approaches closer, actress Drashti Dhami, who was recently seen in the web series ‘The Empire’, recently spoke about how the series and her character helped push her to break the gender biases.

Advertisement

She shared that the character brought a sense of pride along with itself for her to portray.

Advertisement

Talking about how the well-fleshed character broke the stereotypes, Drashti Dhami says, “Every time I slipped into my role as Khanzada Begum, a sense of pride awakened in me as I truly felt that it broke the stereotypes I grew up around.”

She added as to how cathartic the process of portraying the character was for her, “To play such a dynamic warrior queen was pathbreaking for me. It’s always a proud movement to work on shows and movies that represent women in powerful roles and inspire women of today and tomorrow.”

‘The Empire‘ is currently available to stream on Disney+ Hotstar.

Must Read: Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah’s Dayaben Disha Vakani To Return In Upcoming Holi Episode? Here’s The Truth

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube