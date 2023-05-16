&TV’s mother-son duo from Doosri Maa, Neha Joshi (Yashoda) and Aayudh Bhanushali (Krishna), are very popular for their bond. To celebrate this bond on Mother’s Day, the duo explored the Pink City – Jaipur, where they are currently shooting. They did everything from experiencing the city’s royalty to watching Rajasthani folk dance and gorging on local delicacies. Sharing her day out with Aayudh, Neha Joshi, aka Yashoda from Doosri Maa, shared, “Aayudh is like a son to me, and whatever time we spend together is always filled with fun.

Although we have been shooting for our show in Jaipur at Zee Studios for the last nine months, we did not get to explore the city. However, we two decided to make this a memorable Mother’s Day celebration. We set out and visited places like the Albert Hall Museum, Bapu Bazar, and the city’s famous Chokhi Dhani to try out some popular delicacies of Rajasthan. Starting our day at the oldest museum in the state, I took Aayudh for a horse ride. Since he is a big chaat lover, I made sure to make him eat his favourite golgappas and khichiya papad. But the most fun part of our day was sitting in a mela jhoola. The day brought back my childhood, and I thoroughly enjoyed it”.

Aayudh Bhanushali, aka Krishna from Doosri Maa, mentioned, “This Mother’s Day was extremely special for Neha Aai, who essays my mother on-screen, and me. We visited one of the oldest and most famous restaurants here, where we got to experience the culture most finely. From sitting in mela jhoola to gun shooting and pottery making, I did it all along with her. We danced to a Rajasthani folk song and witnessed a puppet show.

It was an amazing experience. We also ate the famous thali, where a lady sitting next to us offered me makkhan (butter) after hearing my conversation with Neha Aai about how much I love it. As I essay Krishna’s character in the show, she mentioned that ‘maine Krishna ko makkhan ka bhog lagaya hai’, which made my day. I love Makkhan and can never say no to it. It was a memorable celebration for both of us, which we will cherish forever.”

Watch Neha Joshi as Yashoda and Aayudh Bhanushali as Krishna in Doosri Maa, airing every Monday to Friday only on &TV!

