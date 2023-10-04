Actor Mohit Dagga, who plays Ashok in ‘Doosri Maa‘ shared insights on maintaining a sound mental state, revealing how he faced body shaming, which had left him feeling anxious and depressed.

On October 10th, ‘World Mental Health Day’ is observed to raise awareness about mental health issues.

Talking about the same, Mohit shared: “There was a time when I faced body shaming, which left me feeling anxious, angry, and depressed. To heal, I embraced self-love as a way of life, which has helped me find inner peace.”

“I started practising meditation and reading to nurture my mental well-being. Meditation is my means to get closer to a higher power and establish a profound connection, making it an integral part of my daily routine,” he said.

Mohit added: “I dedicate a significant amount of time to meditation, whether at home or on set, as it helps me be strong and focused, leading to a more productive life. I firmly believe in being true to yourself to find happiness.”

In the current track of ‘Doosri Maa’, Krishna (Aayudh Bhanushali) emerges victorious in the Kabbadi match and offers the winnings to Yashoda (Neha Joshi). Initially, Yashoda hesitates to accept the money due to her anger towards him. However, she eventually relents after he offers a heartfelt apology.

Using the money, Yashoda opens a tea stall and extends an invitation to Suresh (Sunil Dutt) and Malti (Anita Pradhan). In the meantime, Shamshera (Swatantra Bharat) informs Yashoda Ashok (Mohit) is in Haridwar at the Mandal Baba Ashram. Yashoda promptly leaves to find him. Upon meeting Ashok, Yashoda implores him to return home, but he refuses, leaving her in shock.

