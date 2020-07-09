Actress Divyanka Tripathi has a romantic message for her husband Vivek Dahiya on the occasion of their wedding anniversary.
“Least did I know four years back that we were creating a happily ever after for real. Nothing can match the magic your presence creates. Happy Anniversary my love. Let’s celebrate the best decision of our life @VivekDahiya. #DivekAnniversary #SurpriseByHubby #LastNight,” she posted along with a photo of the happy couple cutting a cake.
Divyanka Tripathi had posted another photo of doodle and written: “Small big things one does to express love. #DivekAnniversary #8July #AllWeCanDoInCorona #Doodling on board this time.”
Check out Divyanka Tripathi’s post below:
Divyanka & Vivek have shown their romantic sides on social media earlier also.
Not long ago, Divyanka Tripathi shared a picture that showed her holding a DSLR camera while her husband struck a pose with her.
“Trying hands at photography is fun when you have the hottest model in the house. #InHouseModel…#HotHubby…#WifeTurnedPhotographer,” she had captioned the image.
Divyanka Tripathi had also turned a hairstylist for Vivek.
