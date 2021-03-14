Being an independent woman in the entertainment industry isn’t easy. It comes with a lot of responsibilities and pressure. You come across a lot of things that make you feel uncomfortable but you stay in the game without giving it heed and keep moving forward. Divyanka Tripathi recently opened up on getting ‘indecent proposals’ from men in the industry. Read to know the scoop below.

The actress revealed that some men just can’t take no for an answer. Although not all men are the same, we know some amazing ones too.

In a conversation with ETimes TV, Divyanka Tripathi opened up on facing some bad experiences by men in the industry and said, “There definitely are some men who just can’t take ‘no’ for an answer. They make indecent proposals and make inappropriate remarks. And would you believe that they still want to be respected? If you retaliate or don’t respect them, they make sure that they spoil your name.”

“They take it to their ego. Character assassination karne ki koshish karte hain (They engage in character assassination). I have faced it. But I was new then and like today, even then I was sure of myself; I never succumb to such pressures. Few try to get overpowering but I don’t let them. While being kind, I can still put across my point and say ‘No means No’. I know how to hold my ground,” the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress added.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Divyanka Tripathi is currently hosting Crime Patrol Satark. The actress rose to fame with Zee TV’s Banoo Main Teri Dulhan opposite Sharad Malhotra and the on-screen couple dated for a brief period of time before parting ways.

Later in 2016, Divyanka got married to co-star Vivek Dahiya and ever since then, they’ve been living a happy life together.

