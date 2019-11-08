Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Opens Up On Fashion Police: “I Wonder Where You Guys Come From!”

Being a celebrity sure comes with a lot of perks but it also comes with a lot of scrutiny around how one dresses and carries themselves. And now, one of the small screen’s most loved actresses, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya has finally lashed out to the fashion police!

Calling out to the fashion police who are on a constant lookout for their next target, Divyanka said, fashion is wearing whatever makes one comfortable. Taking to her Twitter account, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress wrote, “I wonder why you guys or anyone for that matter don’t do much #FashionPolicing on men? Too much unnecessary pressure on women. Why should we want to look good for you? Isn’t this too sexist? Food for thought!.”

I wonder why don't you guys or anyone for that sake do much #FashionPolicing on men? Too much unnecessary pressure on women. Why should we want to look good for you?

Isn't this too sexist?

Food for thought! https://t.co/fCuo203OYu — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) November 3, 2019

Well, we certainly do agree with Divyanka because why should anybody be subjected to all the fashion policing, anyway? Furthermore, in an interview with Bombay Times, Divyanka had opened up saying, “Everyone’s under pressure and is constantly trying to up their game without even raising an eyebrow and asking, ‘why us’? In any case, whether it’s a man or a woman, it’s a personal choice how one wants to dress and that should be respected by others.”

Divyanka has often impressed her fans with her fashion game mostly being spot on. Meanwhile, on the professional front, Divyanka was recently invited to host the Cardiff International Film Festival in England along with her husband and actor Vivek Dahiya.

