Housefull 4: Makers Plan To Pull Crowd Even In Third Week By Decreasing Ticket Prices

Housefull 4 fever is still going strong at the box office as audiences are pouring love for the mad comedy. Another reason added to this celebration is that the ticket prices are reduced given the success of the movie.

Sharing this exciting news makers took to their social media and shared the celebratory news with the caption,“Yeh hassi aapko mehengi nahi sasti padne waali hai! #Housefull4 tickets now available at special prices. Book them NOW and laugh out loud!”

Earlier, the Housefull 4 cast seen sharing some exciting BTS videos from the film and giving funny insights to the audience.

Yeh hassi aapko mehengi nahi sasti padne waali hai! #Housefull4 tickets now available at special prices. Book them NOW and laugh out loud!

BMS: https://t.co/y9QHVh935j

Paytm: https://t.co/mHgKoUgMc3 pic.twitter.com/cWzLSP2r6w — Fox Star Hindi (@foxstarhindi) November 8, 2019

The movie is presented and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment and co-produced by Fox Star Studios, directed by Farhad Samji.

The film is running successfully at the box office and garnering great numbers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!