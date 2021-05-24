Divya Agarwal’s ‘Kareeb’ Co-Star Rajit Dev On Song Hitting The Million Mark: “Many More Millions To Come”

Rajit Dev and Divya Agarwal’s new song Kareeb recently launched which was sung by Vishal Dadlani and composed by Goldie Sohel has reached the 1 million mark within a week. Rajit who debuted as an actor in this song has also choreographed it. He is very happy about the result and says, “I am really happy about the video reaching 1 million in a week. The comments on YouTube are so warm. People have showered so much love. They have not only spoken about my dancing but also praised Divya and my chemistry. I’m really glad to hear all the appreciation.”

Rajit also says that the feeling of the song played a key role. He adds,” It’s just two people dancing in a club, the way it’s shot is also very nice.

“I’m so honoured that I could do my debut in a song sung by one of the best Bollywood singers Vishal Dadlani,” says Rajit Dev. “The song which is composed by Goldie Sohel is a kickass peppy dance number. When the song is being played people can’t resist grooving to it. There’s already a lot of dance videos on Instagram reels doing our hook steps.” Divya Agarwal too looks ravishing in this number.

Rajit Dev explains his dreams, “I look forward to the video reaching as many people as it can because of its good content. So many more millions to come.” Well, we are sure that Divya Agarwal and Rajit fans would help the video reach that mark.

Was he anticipating this popularity? “I was definitely expecting that people will love it. As a professional I know we as a team have sincerely worked hard and with all our hearts put in a lot of effort on making the video. As I always say, it is just the beginning. There’s a lot to come.”

