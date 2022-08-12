Choreographer Remo D’Souza recalled those fancy big rakhis that his sisters used to tie on his wrist during Raksha Bandhan.

During the rakhi special episode of ‘DID Super Moms’, Remo D’Souza expressed his gratitude towards all the contestants who tied rakhi on his hands and said that it reminded him of his childhood days.

Remo D’Souza shared: “I would like to thank all my ‘DID Super Moms’ sisters for tying me rakhis on the stage, it really took me back to my childhood days. I actually have four real sisters and to add to that, I had made a lot of sisters in the neighbourhood where I used to live earlier. All of them used to tie rakhis on my wrist every Raksha Bandhan, and I remember they used to get this big fancy rakhis to fill my hands with it.”

“Nowadays, everyone has become fancy and modern, so they tie thin and simple rakhis. However, you all filled my hand with rakhis, and it really reminded me of my childhood when my hands used to be filled with rakhis. You really have no clue how happy you all have made me today,” Remo D’Souza added.

The dance reality show ‘DID Super Moms’ judged by Remo D’Souza, Bhagyashree Dassani, and Urmila Matondkar airs on Zee TV.

