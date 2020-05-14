Dheeraj Dhoopar On Kundali Bhagya: “We’ll Have To Start Afresh”

Kundali Bhagya actor Dheeraj Dhoopar is missing work and has been sitting at home for more than 45 days. Kundali Bhagya’s shoot was halted due to the coronavirus lockdown in the country. Recently, in an interview, Dheeraj opened up about the show and said that fans will get to see something better from the show, once the lockdown is over.

Dheeraj talked about the cast of Kundali Bhagya and what the fans can be expecting from the show in the future. The actor also talked about his character, Karan Luthra, and said that in real life he is very similar to his reel life character. Dheeraj also said that the fans will come back to the show, despite the show being off-air for such a long time.

In an interview with Republic, Dheeraj was asked about what fans can expect from the show once it comes back on the air, He replied – ‘’Even I don’t know what to expect. I don’t know how it is going to go ahead story-wise because it’s been almost two months since we didn’t shoot and the audience hasn’t watched Kundali Bhagya. So I think we’ll have to start afresh. I don’t know how it is going but I believe we will try something better and nice for the audience to be glued to the screens”.

Talking about his impulsive character on the show, Dheeraj said – ‘’I want to use the word impulsive but I am very impatient. I have patience only in my name which is Dheeraj. I think Karan is more patient than Dheeraj. In real life, I am more impatient’’.

Kundali Bhagya also stars Shraddha Arya in the lead role. The show airs on Zee TV.

