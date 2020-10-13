Actors Rati Pandey and Tarun Khanna will be back on the small screen with new episodes of mythological serial, Devi Aadi Parashakti.

Launched in February, the show’s production came to a halt due to lockdown. The show will be back with fresh episodes on October 26.

“The show had become an instant hit when we launched it earlier this year but then due to the nationwide lockdown, we had to halt it. Now, we are delighted to announce that we are getting the show back, from where we left, amidst the festivity of Navratri. I hope the love from the viewers remains the same and that they keep supporting us, just like they did before,” Rati said.

To this, Tarun Khanna, who plays Mahadev, added: “The show is very special to us and we couldn’t have asked for better timing to bring this show back to our viewers. I really hope the audience keeps loving us equally and they have a great time watching the show.”

The show airs on Dangal TV.

Meanwhile, actor Tarun Khanna, who is popular for playing Lord Shiv on the small screen, says fitness is like oxygen to him.

“Fitness means the world to me. When I was a kid, I was very weak. I used to fall sick frequently. In my growing-up years, people often made fun of me and that was the time when I made a resolution that I will never be weak. Since then, fitness has been like oxygen to me,” Tarun said.

Tarun’s roles also demand him to stay fit.

“I have played the role of Mahadev eight times on different platforms. That requires me to bare my upper torso. Hence, to flaunt that, you need to have a proper physique. I don’t make it overly muscular but I make it look athletic,” Tarun Khanna said.

To keep a healthy balance between his mind and body, Tarun does yoga.

“I don’t do yoga everyday but I make sure I do it at least four times a week. It definitely helps me strike the right balance between my physical and mental fitness,” Tarun shared.

Tarun is currently seen in Sony SAB’s “Tenali Rama”.

